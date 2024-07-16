Textron (TXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Textron has set its FY 2024 guidance at 6.200-6.400 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.60. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $67.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.71%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

