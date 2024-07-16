Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.89 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

See Also

