Nabors Industries (NBR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Nabors Industries to post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($2.92). The business had revenue of $743.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.59 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. On average, analysts expect Nabors Industries to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $840.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.22. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $59.90 and a 1-year high of $141.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBR. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

