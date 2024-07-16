OFG Bancorp (OFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $213.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

OFG stock opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

In related news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $253,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,603.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Articles

