Spotify Technology (SPOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Spotify Technology has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPOT opened at $302.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of -450.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.54. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $129.23 and a 1-year high of $331.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.22.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

