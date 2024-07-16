Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WOLF. TD Cowen lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

WOLF stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marvin Riley purchased 1,866 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

