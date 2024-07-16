Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSY opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,268,694.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,650,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,390 shares of company stock worth $10,748,234. 21.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 134,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,210,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 91,539 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,102,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 57,545 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.