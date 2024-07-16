Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

TME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.29 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $105,328,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,542,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,116,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,012,000 after buying an additional 7,094,511 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,871,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,986,000 after buying an additional 6,088,504 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,928,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,725,000 after buying an additional 4,317,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

