Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$78.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOU. UBS Group raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.50 to C$73.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TOU

Insider Activity

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$66.43 per share, with a total value of C$166,064.50. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $968,965 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$61.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$64.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$53.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.21.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C($0.68). The firm had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 12.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4043109 earnings per share for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.