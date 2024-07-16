Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FN. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $255.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.42. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $114.83 and a 1 year high of $259.22.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.94 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

