Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.56.

VKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $294,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,820 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,586,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 822,156 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,098,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

VKTX stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 1.03. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

