Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on G. Citigroup decreased their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Genpact Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:G opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. Genpact has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Genpact by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

