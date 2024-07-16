Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNW. Mizuho reduced their target price on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $106.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79. Light & Wonder has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $108.90.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.01 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. Research analysts predict that Light & Wonder will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Light & Wonder by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,152,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,878,000 after acquiring an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,523,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 1.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,307,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,601,000 after buying an additional 438,443 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Light & Wonder by 102.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,320,000 after buying an additional 388,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

