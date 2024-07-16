Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.88.

VVV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 19,218.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,735,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,212 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,526,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,507,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,198,000 after buying an additional 1,706,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,656,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,055,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,826,000 after buying an additional 1,083,722 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

