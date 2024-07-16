Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($4.97) Per Share (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.97) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.65). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.98) per share.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTLA. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

NTLA opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,966,000 after buying an additional 1,463,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,168,000 after acquiring an additional 746,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $16,348,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,086,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,110,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Further Reading

