Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Flywire Co.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Flywire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Flywire alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLYW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Flywire Trading Up 1.4 %

FLYW stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. Flywire has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.08, a PEG ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Flywire by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.