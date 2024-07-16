Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Confluent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.99) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.01). The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share.

Get Confluent alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.93.

Confluent Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $428,679.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 518,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 13,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $428,679.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 518,659 shares in the company, valued at $16,576,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,975,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at $21,908,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428 in the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.