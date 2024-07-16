M&T Bank (MTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTB opened at $158.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average of $143.03. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $159.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Several research firms have commented on MTB. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.58.

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,914.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

