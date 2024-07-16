Norfolk Southern Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $13.96 Per Share (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the railroad operator will earn $13.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.04. The consensus estimate for Norfolk Southern’s current full-year earnings is $11.68 per share.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.82.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NSC opened at $227.76 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.75 and its 200-day moving average is $237.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

