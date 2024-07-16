Brokers Set Expectations for Aritzia Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aritzia in a report issued on Friday, July 12th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Aritzia’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.
Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). Aritzia had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of C$681.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.70 million.
Shares of ATZ opened at C$46.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.47. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$48.23. The firm has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.80.
In related news, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00. In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 173,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$6,348,026.56. Also, Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$170,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 185,254 shares of company stock worth $6,750,057 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
