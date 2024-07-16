Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Advanced Energy Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $115.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average of $102.93. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $1,226,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

