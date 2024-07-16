Wedbush Comments on Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 11.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $23.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 774.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.26%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

