BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Trading 0.3% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $45.58 and last traded at $45.26. Approximately 1,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 97,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.13.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.8438 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.30.
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.
