American Express (NYSE:AXP) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

American Express (NYSE:AXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $260.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Express traded as high as $244.66 and last traded at $244.00, with a volume of 2980650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.63.

AXP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.18.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.16 and its 200-day moving average is $220.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

