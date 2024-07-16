Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $85.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Insmed traded as high as $78.03 and last traded at $77.52, with a volume of 1360465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.71.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

