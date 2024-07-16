Ally Financial (ALLY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 17th. Analysts expect Ally Financial to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ally Financial Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSE ALLY opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.
