OceanFirst Financial (OCFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.45 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

OCFC opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OceanFirst Financial news, EVP Brian Schaeffer sold 3,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $54,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,535.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Stories

