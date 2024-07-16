Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post earnings of $3.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $483.03 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $330.05 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $511.90 and its 200 day moving average is $473.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DPZ. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $507.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.29.

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

