FTAI Aviation (FTAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect FTAI Aviation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTAI opened at $101.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.91. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 2.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

