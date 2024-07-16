Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Expands By 28.6%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Crafts stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of Crown Crafts worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Trading Down 1.6 %

Crown Crafts stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.58 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

