First Quantum Minerals (FM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.25 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

FM stock opened at C$18.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$39.13.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.74.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

