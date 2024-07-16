HCA Healthcare (HCA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post earnings of $4.91 per share for the quarter. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2024 guidance at 19.700-21.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $19.70-21.20 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HCA Healthcare to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $316.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $344.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.06.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

