Head to Head Survey: Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) versus Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Sprott and Bakkt are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprott and Bakkt’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott $169.02 million 6.95 $41.80 million $1.79 25.38 Bakkt $780.10 million 0.38 -$74.85 million ($18.61) -1.17

Sprott has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sprott, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott 0 0 0 1 4.00 Bakkt 1 0 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sprott and Bakkt, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bakkt has a consensus price target of $13.13, suggesting a potential downside of 39.77%. Given Bakkt’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Sprott.

Risk and Volatility

Sprott has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bakkt has a beta of 4.8, indicating that its share price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sprott and Bakkt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott 28.76% 15.15% 11.98% Bakkt -4.26% -37.42% -6.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.3% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Sprott shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Bakkt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sprott beats Bakkt on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising travel, gift cards, and merchandise; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

