Comparing Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) and Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) and Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Geron and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron -38,730.00% -68.16% -47.26% Arcutis Biotherapeutics -204.35% -197.28% -60.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Geron shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Geron shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron $240,000.00 12,109.74 -$184.13 million ($0.35) -14.00 Arcutis Biotherapeutics $106.39 million 11.72 -$262.14 million ($2.93) -3.68

This table compares Geron and Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Geron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcutis Biotherapeutics. Geron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcutis Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Geron and Arcutis Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron 0 1 6 0 2.86 Arcutis Biotherapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Geron currently has a consensus target price of $6.93, indicating a potential upside of 41.40%. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.38, indicating a potential upside of 135.61%. Given Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcutis Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Geron.

Volatility & Risk

Geron has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Geron beats Arcutis Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical ZORYVE for the treatment of scalp and body psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis; ARQ-252, a selective topical janus kinase type 1 inhibitor for hand eczema and vitiligo; ARQ-255, a topical JAK1 inhibitor for alopecia areata; and ARQ-234, a CD200R fusion protein for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

