Head to Head Contrast: Alight (NYSE:ALIT) versus Maximus (NYSE:MMS)

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) and Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alight and Maximus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alight alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -9.19% 5.14% 2.28% Maximus 4.58% 18.02% 7.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alight and Maximus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $3.41 billion 1.21 -$345.00 million ($0.62) -11.86 Maximus $4.90 billion 1.11 $161.79 million $3.81 23.44

Volatility & Risk

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than Alight. Alight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maximus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Alight has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maximus has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alight and Maximus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 0 9 0 3.00 Maximus 0 1 1 0 2.50

Alight currently has a consensus target price of $11.61, suggesting a potential upside of 57.87%. Maximus has a consensus target price of $102.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.20%. Given Alight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alight is more favorable than Maximus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Maximus shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Alight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Maximus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maximus beats Alight on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The company provides Alight Worklife, an intuitive, cloud-based employee engagement platform. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About Maximus

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc. operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments. This segment also provides employment services, such as eligibility support, case management, job-readiness preparation, job search and employer outreach, job retention and career advancement, and educational and training services; technology solutions; system implementation project management services; and specialized consulting services. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers Business process services, eligibility and enrollment, outreach, and other services for federal health and human services programs; clinical services; and technology solutions, including application development and modernization services, enterprise business solutions, advanced analytics and emerging technologies, cybersecurity services, and infrastructure and engineering solutions. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for international governments, including health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, wellbeing solutions, and other job seeker-related services. Maximus, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.