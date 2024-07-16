Critical Survey: Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) & Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO)

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) and Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Criteo and Haoxi Health Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 0 4 5 0 2.56 Haoxi Health Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Criteo currently has a consensus price target of $39.44, indicating a potential downside of 1.76%. Given Criteo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Criteo is more favorable than Haoxi Health Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

94.3% of Criteo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Criteo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Criteo and Haoxi Health Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $1.95 billion 1.17 $53.26 million $0.97 41.39 Haoxi Health Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than Haoxi Health Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Criteo and Haoxi Health Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 2.96% 12.33% 5.90% Haoxi Health Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Criteo beats Haoxi Health Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Criteo

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. It also offers Criteo AI Engine solutions, including lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; recommendation algorithms, dynamic creative optimization+, sponsored product placement algorithms, and other product placement algorithms. The company's technology comprises data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies, as well as fast data collection and retrieval using multi-layered caching infrastructure; and experimentation platform, an offline/online testing platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. In addition, it provides Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media solutions, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. Further, the company offers real-time advertising technology and trading infrastructure, delivering advanced media buying, selling, and packaging capabilities for media owners, agencies, performance advertisers, and third-party AdTech platforms. It serves companies in digital retail, travel, and classifieds sectors. Criteo S.A. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Haoxi Health Technology

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, which include online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help its advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms. The company places its ads through mainstream online short video platforms and social media platforms, such as Toutiao, Douyin, WeChat, and Sina Weibo. It serves advertiser client base primarily in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

