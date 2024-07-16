Head-To-Head Analysis: Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) & Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Vaxart has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vir Biotechnology has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vaxart and Vir Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vir Biotechnology 0 3 4 0 2.57

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vaxart currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 343.46%. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $34.14, indicating a potential upside of 256.77%. Given Vaxart’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

18.1% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Vaxart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -920.00% -121.06% -79.98% Vir Biotechnology -677.69% -32.58% -26.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vaxart and Vir Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $7.38 million 16.21 -$82.46 million ($0.53) -1.28 Vir Biotechnology $86.18 million 15.11 -$615.06 million ($4.01) -2.39

Vaxart has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vir Biotechnology. Vir Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Vaxart

(Get Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions. It has a license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad-spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with MedImmune; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.