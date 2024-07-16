Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $700.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,582.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,054.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $50,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $26,582.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,120 shares of company stock valued at $94,860. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 383,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 86,842 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 873,133 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 4,903,159 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $53.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.52. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $63.38.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($9.25) by $3.50. The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

