Reviewing Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) & Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 51.34% 6.56% 4.19% Granite Point Mortgage Trust -40.36% 2.75% 0.79%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 1 10 0 2.91 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Essential Properties Realty Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.98%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $6.19, indicating a potential upside of 98.00%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $359.60 million 14.57 $190.71 million $1.23 24.30 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $263.73 million 0.60 -$63.20 million ($2.31) -1.35

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 94.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out -8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

