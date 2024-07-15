Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,058 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 541.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 3,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 166.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total value of $291,675.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,853,183.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total value of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total value of $291,675.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,853,183.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,278 shares of company stock worth $146,060,559. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price target (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.64.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $501.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,465,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,133,846. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $492.56 and its 200-day moving average is $467.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

