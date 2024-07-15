Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.53. 1,546,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,233,687. The company has a market capitalization of $359.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.94 and its 200-day moving average is $153.46.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

