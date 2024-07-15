Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $2.23 Million in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.29.

Shares of CRL traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.63. 120,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,048. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.63. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

