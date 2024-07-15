BTIG Research Trims Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Target Price to $55.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BTIG Research from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,921.08 and a beta of 1.70. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Vericel’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $67,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $22,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,791 shares of company stock worth $1,949,394. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 226,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 112,169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 55,796 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 679,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,330,000 after buying an additional 206,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Vericel by 509.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,514,000 after buying an additional 699,147 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

