Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given New $372.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $369.00 to $372.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.05.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $8.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $330.39. The stock had a trading volume of 485,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,781. The company has a market capitalization of $125.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.78. Stryker has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,967,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Stryker by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

