Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Humacyte

Humacyte Stock Up 21.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,929,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,380. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Humacyte

In other news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 188,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $1,537,532.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $1,982,081.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,559,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,281,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 188,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $1,537,532.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 54,412 shares of company stock valued at $369,107 and have sold 1,628,820 shares valued at $12,464,121. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 221,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.