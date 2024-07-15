Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. Meta Platforms makes up 1.5% of Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 47,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $499.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,108,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.87, for a total transaction of $8,916,696.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,104,462.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at $35,190,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.87, for a total value of $8,916,696.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at $81,104,462.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,278 shares of company stock worth $146,060,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

