252,138 Shares in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 252,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Canoo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOEV. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canoo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

Canoo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GOEV stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,118. Canoo Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.91) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Canoo

In related news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 181,447 shares in the company, valued at $422,771.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Canoo news, CAO Ramesh Murthy sold 10,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $25,508.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,771.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Hector M. Ruiz sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $25,483.21. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 181,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,925.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canoo Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

