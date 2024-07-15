6,900 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.66. The company had a trading volume of 140,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,663. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,426.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.86.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

