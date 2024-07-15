Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $841,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Affirm by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in Affirm by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.66.

Affirm Stock Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ AFRM traded up $2.27 on Monday, hitting $31.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,461,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,437,224. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 3.45.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $277,259.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

