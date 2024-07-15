Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 147 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,973,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TRV traded up $2.12 on Monday, reaching $213.72. 466,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,995. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.78 and a 200-day moving average of $213.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.67.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

